I’m A Celebrity winners remember favourite moments from their time on the show

The 21st series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! is currently under way, with the 2021 cast facing their very first week in Gwyrch Castle and experiencing the cold temperatures, basic dinners and gruelling trials that come with it.

While the show’s famous contestants don’t always look as though they’re having the best time, whether they’re dealing with the humid Australian jungle or the freezing Welsh castle, many stars actually describe the show as one of the best experiences of their lives after leaving the camp.

To mark the first week of I’m A Celeb’s new series, RadioTimes.com spoke to some of the ITV show’s previous winners to find out more about their experiences in the jungle/castle and what their favourite moments were.

Giovanna Fletcher

Author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher was crowned I’m A Celebrity’s very first Queen of the Castle when she competed in series 20 last year, but the best moment of the whole experience for her was when S Club 7’s Reach was played to the camp for the first time.

“There are so many fond memories but the first time my luxury item (S Club 7’s Reach) was played into camp has to top the lot of them,” she told RadioTimes.com.

“Everyone jumped to their feet to dance and sing. It still makes me super happy to think about it.”

Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo

Former Made in Chelsea star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo took part in I’m A Celebrity’s 2017 series and eventually beat out Hollyoaks’ Jamie Lomas and presenter Iain Lee for the crown, but her favourite moment on the show was getting to visit the jungle pub.

“Doing karaoke (singing ABBA) in a makeshift pub in camp,” Toffolo said. “I had two sips of wine and I was sozzled!”

Carl Fogarty

One of the standout moments for Carl ‘Foggy’ Fogarty, 2014’s winner and former World Superbike Champion, was surviving the very first vote-off of his series, which saw former footballer Jimmy Bullard be the first to leave.

“Surviving that first one and Jimmy going out, who I thought would probably have been the favourite at that time, it was just amazing really. It gave you that belief that people out there kind of liked you and you might go a few more days before they vote you out.

“To go the whole way and win it is still the biggest thing – apart from doing what I did for a living winning the World Championships in motor-racing motorbikes – and the best thing I’ve ever done.

“It’s just an amazing experience, it really, really is. You can’t put it into words unless you actually do it,” he said.

