I’m A Celebrity star Shane Richie addresses Wales relocation and offers advice to 2021 line-up

There is a lot we still don’t know about I’m A Celebrity 2021 – including the line-up, the start date – but what we do know is this year’s edition will once again take place in Wales following 2020’s hugely successful run in the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergel.

The show was forced to abandon its home in Australia due to COVID travel restrictions in 2020, and it looks like this year will be no different. Despite the change in location, I’m A Celebrity 2020 was ITV’s biggest show, and the Welsh countryside proved as challenging – if not more – as the Australian bush.

RadioTimes.com spoke to 2020 contestant Shane Richie following the location news. Despite taking on some sickening – in the literal sense – challenges, the EastEnders actor came fourth, with co-star Giovanna Fletcher being crowned the first Queen of the Castle.

Shane revealed he was “excited” to see the show return to Wales once more.

“[I’m] excited to see I’m A Celebrity go back to the Wales knowing I played a small part in putting down the foundations in the castle as well as sleeping on them!” he said.

Shane has previously been vocal about just how difficult the Welsh location was, telling This Morning host Holly Willoughby he lost “just under a stone” after his infamous drinking challenge.

He added: “Thankfully they didn’t show it on tape because I didn’t want my family getting upset but I thought I was going to have to see a doctor… I had a few tablets and I had a dodgy stomach, so that’s kind of where I lost my weight.”

Luckily, Shane had some advice for any celebs considering signing up for this year, saying: “[A] bit of training won’t go amiss!”

