It’s a task that will see contestants donning disguises, evading CCTV cameras and going completely off-grid to snatch themselves the end prize. Which is? Here’s everything you need to know…

What do the winners of Channel 4’s Hunted get?

Rather than solely playing for the thrills and bragging rights, there is actually a £100,000 cash prize.

Well, sort of. There's a £100,000 pot up for grabs, meaning the prize will get evenly split if there’s more than one winner. If just a single member of these year’s ten fugitives avoids capture, they’ll earn all the money for themselves.

This year's Hunted cast: Daniel Ryder, Hayley Morrison, Antonia (Toni) Pugh-Thomas, Mervyn (Titch) Little, Francesca (Frankie) Greenidge, Daniel Edwards, Rob Ellington, Ben Arrowsmith, Jess Warr, Ella Tomkins.

However, there’s no guarantee anybody will receive a share: in 2019, the show was left without a winner after all contestants were rounded up by the hunters in 25 days.

When is Hunted back on Channel 4?

Hunted airs Thursday 13th February on Channel 4 at 9pm. It will air every Thursday on Channel 4 at 9pm for the next six weeks.

Who are Hunted 2020’s fugitives?

Jess and Ella

Rob and Ben

Mervyn – AKA “Titch”

Toni

Dan R and Hayley

Frankie and Dan

