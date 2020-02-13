What's the prize for the winners of Channel 4's Hunted?
Here's what this year's fugitives are competing for
Real-life cat and mouse thriller Hunted is back on our screens once more, with a new pack of fugitives aiming to remain at large for 25 days.
On their tail: a team of specialists, including former police and intelligence officers, plus cyber security maestros.
It’s a task that will see contestants donning disguises, evading CCTV cameras and going completely off-grid to snatch themselves the end prize. Which is? Here’s everything you need to know…
What do the winners of Channel 4’s Hunted get?
Rather than solely playing for the thrills and bragging rights, there is actually a £100,000 cash prize.
Well, sort of. There's a £100,000 pot up for grabs, meaning the prize will get evenly split if there’s more than one winner. If just a single member of these year’s ten fugitives avoids capture, they’ll earn all the money for themselves.
However, there’s no guarantee anybody will receive a share: in 2019, the show was left without a winner after all contestants were rounded up by the hunters in 25 days.
When is Hunted back on Channel 4?
Hunted airs Thursday 13th February on Channel 4 at 9pm. It will air every Thursday on Channel 4 at 9pm for the next six weeks.
Who are Hunted 2020’s fugitives?
Jess and Ella
Rob and Ben
Mervyn – AKA “Titch”
Toni
Dan R and Hayley
Frankie and Dan
