Armed with resources like CCTV, ANPR technology, tracker dogs, and nationwide publicity campaigns, Hunted HQ makes it almost impossible for contestants to slip through the net – but those who do will walk away with an incredible prize.

The fugitives who manage to evade capture the longest will claim a share of the £100,000 prize fund, intensifying the already immense pressure on this year’s hopefuls.

Meet the full cast of Hunted 2025 below.

Ste and Chris

Ste and Chris. Colin Hutton / Channel 4

Age: Ste is 47 and Chris is 46

Job: Ste is a project manager and Chris is a charity worker

Ste and Chris are friends from Warrington and are long time fans of the show. Ste wanted to go on the show to bring more awareness to the blind community, saying: "Being someone that's registered blind, you don't see people like me on TV. And if you do see blind people on TV, they’re only represented in a very classic sort of stereotype.

"And that’s a big motivational factor for me. Wanting to go on Hunted was to sort of break down that classic stereotype, because people like me are massively underestimated, even within the low vision community, not just on TV."

The duo have also done a lot of prep work in anticipation for the start of the show in growing their network nationwide in case they ever need to fall back on it.

Ste said: "We worked out that, between us, we’ve got a very diverse group of friends and contacts because, although we're good friends, we both have separate circles and friend of friends that we don't share.

"So, between the two of us, that meant we discovered we had quite a good network across the country. We just tried to understand our network and the assets we had at our disposal."

Robin and Andrew

Robin and Andrew. Colin Hutton / Channel 4

Age: Andrew is 51, Robin is 37

Job: Andrew is a farmer and Robin is an agricultural electrician

Friends Robin and Andrew were motivated to sign up for the show to defy the stereotypes of farmers. They both have a sense of adventure and aren't afraid of a little competition.

"On the family farm here, I am a sixth generation. You know, farming is what we do here. And since the age of six years old, I was always destined to work on the farm, doing the same sort of jobs every season," farmer Andrew shared.

"I wanted to prove, as well, to a lot of people that we are not just farmers with a bit of straw hanging out of his mouth, that I've actually got a little bit of something else and that I could survive that. That I could thrive in a totally alien environment," he added.

Saffron and Dionne

Saffron and Dionne. Colin Hutton / Channel 4

Age: Saffron is 25 and Dionne is 55

Job: Saffron is a solicitor and Dionne is a payroll and compliance manager

Before signing up for Hunted, mother and daughter Saffron and Dionne had never actually seen the show and only sat down to watch an episode after they had been selected as contestants. The duo confessed the preparation they did was by "vibing and joking" and eating sushi as a last meal before hitting the road.

It might have been wise for the pair to have watched the show beforehand as they admitted to hating certain aspects: "I hated not having my own money and having to beg for food. I hated not having a phone.

"I hated it. I hated having to beg for a shower. All of it. Literally," said Saffron.

Marie and Sean

Marie and Sean. Colin Hutton / Channel 4

Age: Sean is 47 and Marie is 43

Job: Sean is a sweep driver and Marie is a team leader in insurance

Sean and Marie are a married couple from Bristol. They decided to take part due to being massive fans of the show. The pair have their fair share of tactics, with Marie explaining that they were paranoid the whole time throughout filming, but she believes this actually benefitted them.

"We took a few things from when I watched it. The people that were paranoid, you know, at the time, tend to get the furthest. So, I think that's where my paranoia came in. I was paranoid the whole time," said Marie.

Sean added: "We did have some associates lined up to help us and yeah, we just warned them all with the Hunters. When they come look in, don't leave them alone in your house."

Emma and Jenni

Emma and Jenni. Colin Hutton / Channel 4

Age: Jenni is 34 and Emma is 38

Job: Jenni is a prison officer and Emma is a business owner

Sisters Jenni and Emma could not be more different. While Emma is a massive fan of Hunted and has always wanted to go on the show, Jenni has never seen even a single episode and only signed up to humour her sister.

The duo have an interesting dynamic. Emma is more more organised and a natural leader, while Jenni brings the personality and humour.

Despite their differences, they weren't worried about disagreements on the road: "We’re sisters and we disagree a lot. We know how each other works, don’t we? So, yeah, I can just tell by looking at Emma and vice versa if she's in a mood or not."

Cameron and Simran

Cameron and Simran. Colin Hutton / Channel 4

Age: Cameron is 27 and Simran is 28

Job: Cameron is a decorator and Simran is a social media manager

Engaged couple Cameron and Simran took on Hunted as a test of endurance, trust and teamwork. Whilst Cameron described the experience as paranoia-inducing, Simran called it "exhilarating, challenging and transformative."

The pair admitted they were wildly underprepared, preferring to rely on instinct rather than planning. Still, they found strength in their contrasting approaches.

"It became abundantly obvious that we were probably one of the only couples that hadn't done anything. We had a very loose idea of what we wanted to do and where we wanted to go, but we truly leaned into the whole ‘plan to have no plan'," admitted Simran.

Cameron also faced a pretty unique issue, confessing: "We really struggled with the geography of the country… we had no idea. We didn't know North from East. We were massively underprepared, knowledge wise."

Shaq and Warren

Shaq and Warren. Colin Hutton / Channel 4

Age: Warren is 35 and Shaq is 31

Job: Warren and Shaw are both builders

Brothers-in-law Warren and Shaq felt like they'd been prepared to go on Hunted their whole lives as self-professed "analytical thinkers".

"I feel I was prepared for the show even before I knew we were going to be on it. I have always thought outside the box and enjoy solving problems," Warren told Channel 4.

Shaq, however, took inspiration from previous series of the show and planned ahead by organising someone to pretend to be him: "I had someone be a decoy for me, that was the only thing that I had done. Other than that, everything was in the moment."

Hunted begins on Sunday 12th October at 9pm on Channel 4.

