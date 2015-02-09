Gogglebox star Steph Parker would like Jeremy Paxman on her new chat show
The bibulous star of the hit Channel 4 entertainment thinks that after Nigel Farage the former Newsnight presenter would make a brilliant guest on her new show - alongside David Cameron of course
Published: Monday, 9 February 2015 at 7:30 pm
Names are currently being decided but RadioTimes.com can reveal that Jeremy Paxman tops Steph’s wish list.
“I love contentious people,” she revealed. “I would really like to get under his skin.”
Failing Paxo, she’d love to supply David Cameron with her legendarily powerful Irish coffees and get him talking. “But I’m sure he won’t agree.”
Challenge accepted, Mr Cameron?
