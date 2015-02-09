Steph Parker, of Gogglebox fame, revealed at the Radio Times Covers Party that she and Dom are going to make a new show in which they welcome famous people into their Kentish guest-house and give them a good grilling.

It worked so well with Nigel Farage didn’t it?

Names are currently being decided but RadioTimes.com can reveal that Jeremy Paxman tops Steph’s wish list.

“I love contentious people,” she revealed. “I would really like to get under his skin.”

Failing Paxo, she’d love to supply David Cameron with her legendarily powerful Irish coffees and get him talking. “But I’m sure he won’t agree.”

Challenge accepted, Mr Cameron?

