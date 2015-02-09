Names are currently being decided but RadioTimes.com can reveal that Jeremy Paxman tops Steph’s wish list.

“I love contentious people,” she revealed. “I would really like to get under his skin.”

Failing Paxo, she’d love to supply David Cameron with her legendarily powerful Irish coffees and get him talking. “But I’m sure he won’t agree.”

Challenge accepted, Mr Cameron?