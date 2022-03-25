Fay Ripley backed for I’m A Celebrity 2022 line-up

Cold Feet star Fay Ripley is the latest name to be thrown into the mix, with comedian Rob Beckett saying that she would be perfect for it while appearing on the upcoming episode of Paul Sinha's TV Showdown on ITV.

It may only be March, but it's never too soon to start looking ahead to the I'm A Celebrity 2022 line-up - we started thinking about it as soon as the 2021 season ended, truth be told.

Ripley may not be so quick to agree on that though...

Carol Vorderman, Judi Love, Shane Richie and Joe Swash are also all guests on this week's episode, and the conversation soon turned to I'm A Celeb, with Vorderman looking back at her time in the jungle fondly and saying that she absolutely loved it.

But while Beckett may think that she would smash it on there, Ripley herself isn't so sure. As she explains in the above video, she once fainted because of a moth and that was after hypnosis - a moth would be the best case scenario in a Bushtucker Trial!

But as Beckett points out, that would make her a contestant to remember, so we're with him – let the campaign to get Fay Ripley in the jungle begin here!

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

I'm A Celebrity will be back this winter and barring any changes, it's looking like the show will move back to its Australian jungle home after two years spent at Gwrych Castle in Wales due to the COVID pandemic.

The last season was won by former Emmerdale star Danny Miller after Giovanna Fletcher won the first castle-based series in 2020.

Episode 5 of Paul Sinha's TV Showdown airs on ITV at 10pm on Saturday, 26th March, with previous episodes also available on ITV Hub.

For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.