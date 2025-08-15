But that doesn't mean strategising and secrecy isn't taking place, as a tense stand-off occurred as the players battled for an advantage.

As ever, one more contestant was sent packing, but who?

Read on to learn more about the eliminated contestants on Destination X.

Who left Destination X?

Ashvin - Eliminated in episode 6

Ashvin. BBC/TwoFour

After ending on a major cliffhanger, the latest episode of Destination X kicked off with a brutal elimination.

When Josh was given the chance to sabotage one player and move their X back 250km from where they had guessed, he chose Nick. But it was actually Ashvin whose X was the furthest away, meaning his time on the X-bus was over.

After being eliminated, Ashvin stepped off the coach to find it was floating on a platform on water, much to his surprise.

Chloe-Anne - Eliminated again in episode 4

Chloe-Anne. BBC/TwoFour

After returning to the game the episode before, Chloe-Anne's time was up once more.

As the players continued to be more strategic, some were led astray, with Chloe-Anne admitting she felt "really disappointed" to be leaving.

"You don't know who or what you can trust," she said.

Ben - Eliminated in episode 3

Ben. BBC/Two Four

It was a name that shocked the bus to its core as Rob Brydon revealed Ben would be departing the X-bus after he guessed the furthest away.

He picked Dortmund, explaining that his alliance with Saskia was key to his decision, as she then revealed: "I've got to start playing this game properly if I want to make it to the final."

Dawn - Eliminated in episode 2

Dawn. BBC/TwoFour

Unfortunately for Dawn, her guess was furthest away from the actual location, which meant her time on the X-bus came to an end.

The group's actual location was in Matterhorn, Switzerland – but Dawn was sure they were in and around Lake Geneva.

"I don't have any regrets whatsoever," she said upon her exit.

Chloe-Anne - Eliminated in episode 1

Chloe-Anne. BBC/TwoFour

As the game kicked off, Chloe-Anne was one of the three contestants who didn't retrieve what Rob had asked for in time, meaning the historian's time in the competition came to an end.

Ashvin - Eliminated in episode 1

Ashvin. BBC/TwoFour

Ashvin was also unable to find a specific item that Rob had asked for to continue in the game, and his time on the show was over before it had even truly begun.

Claire - Eliminated in episode 1

Claire. BBC/TwoFour

Despite trying her absolute best, providing names and items she thought were correct, Claire rounded off the three contestants to be eliminated just 15 minutes into the first episode.

Mahdi - Walked in episode 1

Mahdi. BBC/TwoFour

Mahdi only managed to last one night in the Destination X coach before he decided it was time to leave. He chose to leave the competition after growing homesick and wanting a home-cooked meal.

Deborah - Eliminated in episode 1

Deborah. BBC/TwoFour

Towards the end of the episode, it was time for the players to vote for where in the world they thought they were. For Deborah, her time was up after she guessed the furthest away, despite receiving more clues than any of the other players in the episode.

Destination X continues on Thursday 31st July at 9pm on BBC One.

