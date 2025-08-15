With strategising at an all-time high and more players misled than ever, several contestants are now out of the running.

So, when can viewers tune into the next episode?

Read on for the full Destination X release schedule.

How many episodes are there in Destination X?

Josh and Nick. BBC/TwoFour

There will be 10 episodes in total in Destination X.

When is Destination X episode 6 out?

The next episode will be released on BBC One on Wednesday 20th August at 9pm.

Scroll down for the full episode release schedule.

When does Destination X come on BBC iPlayer?

So far, episodes 1-6 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Like with most of the BBC's competition series, further episodes will become available following their transmission on BBC One.

What time is Destination X on?

Destination X airs at 9pm on Wednesday and Thursdays.

Episodes are usually an hour long, but we'll be sure to keep this page updated if any changes are announced!

The cast of Destination X. BBC/TwoFour

Destination X full release schedule

Episode 1 - Wednesday 30th July at 9pm (out now)

Episode 2 - Thursday 31st July at 9pm (out now)

Episode 3 - Wednesday 6th August at 9pm (out now)

Episode 4 - Thursday 7th August at 9pm (out now)

Episode 5 - Wednesday 13th August at 9pm (out now)

Episode 6 - Thursday 14th August at 9pm (out now)

Episode 7 - Wednesday 20th August at 9pm

Episode 8 - Thursday 21st August at 9pm

Episode 9 - Wednesday 27th August at 9pm

Episode 10 - Thursday 28th August at 9pm

Destination X continues on Wednesday 20th August at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

