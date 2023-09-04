Every parent has been nominated by their grown-up child, who will be watching their every move - so expect pillows in front of faces a lot of the time...

Viewers will get the chance to see the parents live together at a country house retreat, attempting to find love - but not all of the participants managed to do that while on the show.

The series starts on Monday 11th September at 9pm, running on consecutive weeknights for two weeks, and will be hosted by McCall.

When asked about her time spent with the parents on My Mum, Your Dad, the presenter revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press she would often comfort contestants who chose to leave the show.

Although the ins and outs of how people get to exit the experiment are yet to be revealed, McCall explained the retreat can be a "hard place" for those who haven't found love.

"Sometimes things don't work, sometimes they do. People come and go, I can say that much. There are no evictions but it's more of a decision where [if] they don't think they're going to find love, it's time to leave," she explained.

"When you've exhausted everybody in the house and you think, 'I don't fancy anyone,' it's actually a hard place to be if you know it's not going to happen and you're watching everybody else get on with each other."

Davina McCall. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

McCall continued: "When somebody left, I hung out with them for a bit and had really good chats with them and that's been super nice. Every single person in there was absolutely lovely."

The host explained at times she wanted to "get involved" in certain parts of My Mum, Your Dad but realised she had to "let it play out".

"The more you get involved, it's a mistake. What do I know? I don't know these people. Their kids will be more likely to go in and give them pep talks, but actually you've just got to let it play out," she said.

My Mum, Your Dad starts Monday 11th September at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The series will run on consecutive weeknights for two weeks.

