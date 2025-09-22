The multi-award winning reality series returns on Wednesday 8th October, with fans being treated to 70 minutes of treachery. The series will air across two nights a week, on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 9pm.

You can watch the full trailer below.

This series features famous faces from all walks of the entertainment world, with Alan Carr, Cat Burns, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Clare Balding, David Olusoga, Joe Marler, Joe Wilkinson, Jonathan Ross, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Niko Omilana, Paloma Faith, Ruth Codd, Stephen Fry, Tameka Empson and Tom Daley all joining host Claudia Winkleman in the Scottish Highlands.

The celebrities will all be playing for a prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice, but who will come out triumphant in this devious game?

Ed Gamble will return once more to host Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked, where he will be joined by the celebrities and players from previous series to analyse and react developments in the castle, which will air immediately after the main series.

The Celebrity Traitors begins on Wednesday 8th October 2025 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Previous seasons of The Traitors are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

