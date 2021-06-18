Why isn’t Celebrity Gogglebox on at the normal time tonight? When it is next on TV?

Celebrity Gogglebox has become a staple of Friday night viewing but fans might be alarmed to spot that it isn’t airing in its usual 9pm slot on Channel 4 tonight.

There’s no need to worry though, the show will still be broadcast this evening, just at a slightly later time, so you’ll still get the chance to see the famous faces in the Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 line-up giving their insights on the past week of telly.

Read on for everything you need to know about the reasons for the change.

Why isn’t Celebrity Gogglebox on at the normal time tonight?

Channel 4 has not disclosed an official reason for the change but it’s highly likely that it’s been delayed to the later time slot in order to avoid a clash with tonight’s key Euro 2020 clash, Scotland v England.

The two nations go head-to-head in a hotly anticipated Group D match at Wembley from 8pm tonight, with full coverage available on ITV, and, given the huge interest in the fixture from viewers, it’s understandable that Channel 4 wouldn’t be keen to put Gogglebox up against it.

In its place, the channel is showing a repeat of the documentary Royals Declassified, which uses declassified documents to reveal an unseen side to the Queen and the late Prince Philip, exploring the key personal events that have shaped their public and family lives.

When is Celebrity Gogglebox next on Channel 4?

Thankfully viewers itching for their next fix of the show don’t have too much longer to wait; tonight’s episode will air just an hour later than usual at 10pm tonight (Friday 18th June).

The episode will see the celebs – including Nick and Liv Grimshaw, Denise van Outen and Eddie Boxshall, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, and Shaun Ryder and Bez – offer their takes on shows including Clarkson’s Farm, Snakes on a Plane, Fresh, Fried and Crispy, Lupin, 10 Years Younger in 10 Days and Tiny World.

We’ll also see their reactions to news coverage of the G7 summit and a story about a man swallowed by a whale.

Celebrity Gogglebox will then return to its usual 9pm time slot next Friday, 25th June.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on to Channel 4 on Fridays. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news