The Celebrity Circle’s Denise Van Outen exposes a catfish

And there's a format twist too.

The Circle - Denise Van Outen

Published:

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from The Celebrity Circle, it’s that Denise Van Outen seems to know everyone in showbiz. And that’s a great skill to have when you’re trying to spot a catfish.

Tonight the West End star managed to catch out Loose Women Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha, who are posing as TOWIE diva Gemma Collins. Denise was already suspicious, after the GC repeatedly called her ‘Dens’, a nickname Denise says Gemma never uses for her.

Determined to discover the truth, Denise pushed for answers, asking ‘Gemma’ to reveal the last time they saw each other.

‘Gemma’ couldn’t remember, prompting Denise to remind her that they had attended a christening in Spain together. Oops, badly played Kaye and Nadia! Denise rubbed salt in the wound by pointing out that ‘Gemma’ had referred to fellow TOWIE star Amy Childs as ‘Amy Chiles’, highlighting to the other players that she’s a catfish.

The bad news just kept coming for the Loose Women as Emma Willis announced a format twist. The group will now be split in two, with some players staying The Circle and the unlucky three in ‘The Triangle’.

‘Nobody wants to be in the triangle because one member of the triangle will be sent home at the next blocking,’ she explained in a video message. Emma went on to say that the players banished to the triangle would be those that ‘Peter Andre’ (actually Charlotte Crosby in disguise) had chosen not to invite to the party the night before, so ‘Kim’ (Baga Chipz), ‘Big Narstie’ (Lady Leshurr) and ‘Gemma’ (Kaye and Nadia).

Phew, that’s a lot to take in. All you really need to know is that nobody believes ‘Gemma’ is actually Gemma anymore.

But Denise isn’t as good at this game as she thinks – she had no idea that her old mate Peter is actually sitting at home, while Charlotte types in his voice.

The Celebrity Circle continues tomorrow night on Channel 4 at 10pm.

All about The Celebrity Circle

The Circle - Denise Van Outen
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

