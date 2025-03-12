Each of the participants have been paired up, and for most of them, they couldn't be more cosy, especially Billy and Sierah – who got off to a great start on their wedding day.

English chap Billy won over the hearts of viewers, who watched on as he told his family that he would be getting married on the experiment, much to their joy and shock.

But for viewers Down Under, plenty more has gone down since their wedding days, and if you're desperate to know where the couple stand now – scroll down!

Who is Billy on MAFS Australia?

Billy on his wedding day. Nine/Seven.One Studios/Geoff Magee

Age: 31

Job: Plasterer

Location: Western Australia

Billy is a 31-year-old plasterer originally from England. He and his family moved to Perth 15 years ago, and while he does have an Australian accent, you can certainly hear his English charm throughout.

Described as "loud, confident and romantic", Billy wears his heart on his sleeve and loves to spoil his partner.

Entrusting the experts with finding his "miss perfect", Billy's ideal partner is "positive, confident and someone who enjoys Saturday nights at home with a glass of wine and a home-cooked meal".

Who is Sierah on MAFS Australia?

Sierah and Billy on their wedding day. Nine/Seven.One Studios/Geoff Magee

Age: 31

Job: Financial associate advisor

Location: Victoria

Sierah has little experience when it comes to relationships, with four months being the longest time she has dated someone.

Her tough upbringing has made her fiercely independent and self-sufficient and she certainly doesn't rely on anyone.

For Sierah, it's important to have a spark with her partner, and she is looking for someone who is "kind, caring [and] compassionate".

Are MAFS Australia's Billy and Sierah still together?

Sierah and Billy on their wedding day. Nine/Seven.One Studios/Geoff Magee

Billy and Sierah got on like a house on fire during their wedding, with them both finding each other humorous, something that their families also took notice of.

For viewers in the UK, Billy and Sierah are still in the experiment.

Below contains spoilers for Married at First Sight 2025 for episodes that have aired in Australia.

Things were going really well between Billy and Sierah, but the pair struggled to develop a deeper emotional connection.

Tensions reached all-new heights when Sierah admitted that she had emotionally opened up to Adrian, yet couldn't bring herself to do so with Billy.

This was the final straw for Billy, and the pair opted to leave the experiment in the following commitment ceremony.

"All I've ever wanted was a deeper connection, and I've gotten nothing. How many weeks we're in now? I’ve tried to give you what you needed, but you don’t give me what I need," he said to Sierah and the experts.

"I don’t know why, because I’ve expressed every part of my life to you – my mum doesn’t even know some of the things that I’ve said.

"I’ve tried, because I’ve come into this experiment with an open [mind] because I haven’t been like that in previous relationships. I’ve gotten nothing from you, Sierah."

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 is available to watch on E4.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.