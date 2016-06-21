Radio Times TV Champion 2016: Meet the stars of Entertainment Champion
Here's the 64 celebrities who'll do battle this Summer
Keith Lemon
Cheryl Cole
Emma Willis
Marvin Humes
Jonathan Ross
More like this
Caroline Flack
Anton Du Beke
Rochelle Humes
Amanda Holden
Ant McPartlin
Fearne Cotton
Dermot O'Leary
Craig Revel Horwood
Rachel Riley
RuPaul
Alexander Armstrong
Rylan Clark
Alan Sugar
Bradley Walsh
Mark Labbett
Jenny Ryan
Fred Sirieix
Greg Wallace
John Torode
Paul O'Grady
Paddy McGuinness
Declan Donnelly
Simon Cowell
Phillip Schofield
David Walliams
Alan Carr
Mary Berry
Graham Norton
Laura Whitmore
Paul Hollywood
Mel Giedroyc
Davina McCall
Stephen Mulhern
Sue Perkins
Rita Ora
Holly Willoughby
Noel Edmonds
Richard Osman
will.i.am
Bruce Forsyth
Olly Murs
Alesha Dixon
James Corden
Kevin Clifton
Karen Clifton
Zoe Ball
Gareth Malone
Claudia Winkleman
Nick Grimshaw
Tess Daly
Steve Jones
Gordon Ramsay
Nigella Lawson
Tom Kerridge
James Martin
Gino D'Acampo
Adam Richman
Sinitta
Ricky Wilson