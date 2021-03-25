Bake Off’s Prue Leith to host new Channel 4 cookery show

Prue Leith is set to join Dr Rupy Aujla, from BBC’s Cooking in the Doctor’s Kitchen, for a brand new cookery show coming to Channel 4.

The new series, titled Cook Clever, Waste Less with Prue & Rupy will see the Great British Bake Off judge and doctor help four typical British families reduce their food waste while also saving money. The pair will join a different family each week to teach them how to meal plan and use store cupboard essentials to make easy, delicious and environmentally conscious meals.

Speaking of the news, Dr Rupy Aujla said in a statement: “I’m super proud to have been part of a show alongside Prue teaching families from all backgrounds the simple steps toward wasting less food, saving money and improving their health. We could all do with wasting less, and instead of simply highlighting the problem, I believe that by creating a joyful and exciting programme full of tips and recipes we also motivate and inspire people watching at home.”

He added: “It was a privilege to work with the studio on this project and the wider team, and I believe we can enact real cultural change to our health and environmental wellbeing one delicious plate at a time. It really is possible to waste less, save money, eat better and improve your health!”

Deborah Dunnett, Commissioning Editor for Features & Daytime at Channel 4 commented: “When it comes to leftovers, Prue Leith is the absolute queen. I’m thrilled that she and the superlative Dr Rupy are pairing up to bring us amazing recipes that not only help you save money, but also help save the planet.”

