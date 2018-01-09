The National Television Awards 2018 shortlist has been revealed and voting is now open – but who are the major match-ups? Best Drama will, as usual, be a fiercely contested category with last year's surprise winner Casualty going up against giants Call the Midwife, Game of Thrones and Doctor Foster, plus newcomer Liar.

Best Crime Drama also features some heavyweights with Broadchurch up against Line of Duty, Sherlock and Little Boy Blue.