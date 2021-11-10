MasterChef: The Professionals has returned for a brand new series, with 32 top chefs stepping into the kitchen.

Under the watchful eye of Michelin-starred titan Marcus Wareing and MasterChef veteran Monica Galetti, who are joined by host Gregg Wallace, the chefs will be competing for the prestigious title.

So, when is it on?

And how can you keep up to date with all the culinary goodness?

Here’s everything you need to know about series 14 of MasterChef: The Professionals and when each episode will air on BBC One.

When is MasterChef: The Professionals on?

MasterChef: The Professionals started on BBC One on Monday 8th November with two episodes airing at 7:35pm and 8:30pm, as the first four contestants stepped into the kitchen.

The third episode for Heat One will air on Thursday 11th November at 9pm and will last an hour, and the first week’s quarter final will follow on Friday 12th November at 8:30pm and last an hour.

Four more professionals will make their MasterChef debut on Monday 15th November, with the first episode from their heat kicking off at 7:35pm. It will be followed by another episode at 8:30pm.

The third episode for Heat Two will then air on Wednesday 17th November at 7:30pm and will last an hour, with the second quarter final taking place later that week.

The series will continue over the next few weeks as the 32 chefs are introduced in eight heats of four.

At the end of each week, two contestants from each heat will make it through to a weekly quarter-final, where they will cook for a trio of the UK’s best food critics.

Episodes tend to air throughout the week on either Monday, Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, but we’ll keep you updated if there are any changes to the schedule.

MasterChef: The Professionals is on BBC One.