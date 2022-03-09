MasterChef 2022 return date confirmed by the BBC

The new season will no doubt see the usual high stakes challenges and mouth-watering dishes being cooked up, with the 8pm start time giving you just long enough to rustle up something for yourself before the show makes you too hungry.

The BBC has confirmed that MasterChef is coming back to our screens in just two weeks' time, with the new season starting on 23rd March.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace will once again be returning, but this time there's a slight twist, as the series will no longer be filmed at its London home for the first time in more than 20 years.

Instead production has been moved to Birmingham, as part of a six-year deal with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight to film the show at his new Digbeth Loc studios.

The deal also means that when MasterChef: The Professionals and Celebrity MasterChef return, they too will be made in Birmingham.

When the new location was announced, BBC director general Tim Davie said: “This is great news for Birmingham and the BBC.

"We said we would create jobs and investment, bringing decision-making and productions to the West Midlands as part of our ‘Across the UK’ plans. Moving one of our biggest programme brands shows we are making that a reality.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

We don't currently have any information about this year's set of contestants, but last year's season was won by 31-year-old Tom Rhodes, who beat fellow finalists Mike Tomkins and Alexina Anatole to win the title.

MasterChef returns to BBC One on March 23rd at 8pm. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.