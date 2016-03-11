Little Ant and Dec REALLY want Jennifer Lawrence to say "spotted dick"
The Hunger Games actress makes an appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway – alongside Mel B drinking water like a dog...!
Ant and Dec go to town with their pranks on this weekend's Saturday Night Takeaway, with both former Spice Girl Mel B and Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence their newest victims.
For Lawrence, the team drafted in Little Ant and Dec to do the wind-up. Blindfolding the Hunger Games actress, they get her to eat a piece of spotted dick. But when the young lads ask her the full name of the pudding (including the "rude word") she's left squirming...
Meanwhile Mel B takes part in 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Out Of Me Ear!' which sees famous faces succumb to the whims of the presenting duo via an earpiece. Doing exactly as Ant and Dec tell her, Mel B drinks water like a dog in front of a very confused dog walker.
