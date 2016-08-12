It'll be the third show on American TV for the British star, a pretty impressive feat considering he only made the move across the pond two years ago.

Drop the Mic, which has already been a huge viral success, features celebrity guests trading insults in the style of traditional rap battles. TBS has greenlit 16 full-length episodes to premiere in 2017, with Corden executive producing alongside Ben Winston and Jensen Karp (aka former battle rapper Hot Karl).

Celebrities who have taken part in battles so far include David Schwimmer, Rebel Wilson, Cara Delevigne and Anne Hathaway.

Corden took over as presenter of The Late Late Show in March 2015.