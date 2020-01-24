However, in the new video, Corden's car is shown being towed along by a truck in front — meaning Corden wasn't driving the car as fans previously assumed.

However, The Late Late Show executive producer Ben Winston has hit back at claims that the video means Corden never drives the Carpool Karaoke car.

"Not true! We only use a rig when we are doing a "stunt" as part of the Carpool - when it would be impossible for James to drive!," he wrote on Twitter. "This has occurred only maybe 4 times in 50 or so carpools... Safety is key!"

Meanwhile, The Late Late Show's official Twitter had a more tongue-in-cheek approach to the backlash, tweeting, "guys, we don't even use a real car," alongside a picture of Corden and Samuel L. Jackson sitting behind a fake driving wheel during a show spoof of Jackson's film Pulp Fiction.