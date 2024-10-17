The music-themed quiz show has been airing with Davies as host for four seasons now, but just what keeps him coming back?

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Davies revealed just why he loves hosting Buzzcocks, letting us in on what viewers can expect as the series continues to air.

"I feel like it's genuine chaos [and] that's why I like it," he explained. "I feel like a lot of shows can be sort of quite structured, organised chaos."

Sophie Willan, Greg Davies and Noel Fielding. Sky UK

And while a lot of work goes into creating Buzzcocks, from prepping the questions, ensuring the right guests are in the studio, according to Davies, once the cameras start rolling "it's just a group of people just loosely playing a music quiz", with added dash of "carnage".

He continued: "So I just love that it feels properly mad, and I love and hate it. Because I'm an ex teacher, I like order as well but there's part of you that just loves feeling like things are a bit out of control sometimes."

As well as new musical guests and Sophie Willan sitting in for Daisy May Cooper, who will be returning for the Christmas special, there are also four themed special shows - Buzzcocks Does... the Nineties, Noughties, Rock and Girl & Boy Bands with a new guest team captain.

From the likes of Perrie Edwards and Courtney Love to Mel B and Beth Ditto, there is a lot to look forward to, especially when it comes to the competitive streak of some of the guests!

Speaking of filming the '90s and the Girl & Boy Bands special, Davies reflected on working with Mel B and Perrie Edwards, who he hadn't expected to get so into the game.

"Mel B defined that era, the '90s, it was quite exciting [having her as a guest]," Davies said. "And her being ferociously competitive and wanting to win at all costs, I just love all that."

Noting that Perrie too has quite a competitive spirit, Davies added: "I guess if you're in a girl band or a boy band, there's a natural competitiveness within that as well, right? So maybe they used to fight in their corner a bit more."

Greg Davies. Sky UK

But, of course, it isn't just the musical guests who appear on the show, with a series of comics also hoping to get far in the competition, but they are just not that competitive in comparison.

"If anything, I have to try and bully them into being competitive," Davies joked. "Even our regulars, I have to make them pretend that they care. Making Noel Fielding care about points is a real challenge, because comedians just like messing around. That's the truth of it."

In the second episode of season 4, the musical guests include Nelly Furtado and AJ Tracey, who couldn't be further apart when it comes to musical genres, but that's what makes Buzzcocks so unique.

"I think it's nice to see those names in a different context," Davies told RadioTimes.com.

"I think that's what's exciting about the show for comedians as well. All comedians have their shtick, me included, we have our way of doing things, and we'll often go into an environment and and just employ our shtick. But I think the nature of the show and the fact that it's about music, there's so many people care about."

He continued: "Comedians love music too [and] it brings out just a different side of people. And I just love people getting to see a side of [people]."

Offering an example of seeing singers outside of their usual context, Davies reflected on having Pete Doherty and Carl Barât on the show, in a way many may not have seen them before.

"They just did a song and dance halfway through it," Davies explained.

"I just think it's so nice to see and they're so witty. They are are such witty people and they're really great mates, so it's nice. It feels quite exciting to see two mates you'd normally see front rock bands just messing around together.

"And that's what I love about the show."

Never Mind the Buzzcocks continues Wednesday 23rd October on Sky Max and NOW.

