Annie from Surrey was announced as Britain’s Best Amateur Sewer of 2022. The 32-year-old beat Brogan, Debra and Man Yee in an incredibly close and nail-biting episode.

"I just wasn’t prepared for it at all," she said after her victory. "It was definitely a shock, but a nice one, absolutely. I think we were all so focused on the challenges week by week, the final came so quickly! It was a surreal feeling to get to the final for all of us. I really didn’t expect to win."

It comes after weeks of impressive challenges set by Great British Sewing Bee judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant, which saw Annie win Garment of the Week in episodes 6, 8 and 9.

Great British Sewing Bee 2022 winner Annie BBC

Amongst the challenges, The Great British Sewing Bee 2022 cast made a Capsule Wardrobe in the first episode and then went on to make High Top Trainers in Sportswear Week; a Shirred Midi Dress in Summer Week; a dress from old duvet covers in Reduce Reuse Recycle Week; a Sailor Suit in Children’s Week; a mod parka and an outfit inspired by Bowie in Music Week; Hollywood Sirens in 1930s Week; an Origami outfit in Japan Week, and finally a Swanky Modes amorphous dress in Party Week (inspired by Esme.)

Annie lives in Surrey with her boyfriend and their baby Caleb. Her 92-year-old Granny Monica taught her how to sew when she was a little girl, and she found her passion for sewing again during the pandemic.

She likes to incorporate bold and colourful African prints into her creations as a nod to her granny's Ghanaian heritage.

Speaking of the final, she added: "The pattern challenge and the transformation challenge - I came around middle in the judging - so I didn’t think I would win, but to be honest I was really happy to be there. Whatever the outcomes of the challenges, I was going to try and enjoy the final.

"My favourite bit was seeing my model Marina and my family – I was literally so overwhelmed as we had been away from them for so long. Marina is one of my best friends so seeing her on the catwalk was insane, and having her there while sewing made it feel a bit more normal having a good friend next to me to chat to. It was a surreal but zen, calming moment."

