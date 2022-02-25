For the uninitiated, Gogglebox is a reality series that sees a number of families, couples or groups of friends across the UK watch (and invariably commentate on) the various shows seen on TV that week.

Channel 4 series Gogglebox has finally recruited two Scottish Goggleboxers, 20-something couple Joe and Roisin, who both live in Glasgow.

Who are Gogglebox new couple Roisin and Joe?

According to Channel 4, Joe, 25, and Roisin, 23, "are a couple who have been together for four years and live at Joe’s family home in Glasgow, having moved in together at the beginning of lockdown".

Roisin is said to love shopping, getting dressed up and socialising with friends, while Joe is a fan of video games, pizza making and hanging out with Roisin.

The couple will be seen for the first time on tonight’s (25th February) Gogglebox at 9pm on Channel 4, where the assortment of armchair critics will be watching the likes of Love Is Blind, Starstruck, Cheaters, Celebrity Help! My House is Haunted, Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, Teen First Dates, Sunday Morning and BBC News.

Joe and Roisin join the likes of Pete and Sophie, Jenny and Lee, and Giles and Mary in the Gogglebox cast – but no word yet on whether they'll be adding to the ever-popular array of Gogglebox dogs.

The series, now narrated by Craig Cash, has been airing since 2013 and has won various awards, including a BAFTA TV Award for Reality and Constructed Factual Programme.

