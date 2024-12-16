As they shake off their eco-sceptic attitudes, there is just one person missing from their travels... Gordon Ramsay. After all, the trio have been on a multitude of travels together for the nation to see.

So, why is Gordon Ramsay missing from Emission Impossible? Read on to find out more about the TV series and why just Gino and Fred are taking part.

What is Gino and Fred: Emission Impossible?

Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix. Objective Media Group / @LukeTV

Gino & Fred: Emission Impossible is a two-part series that will see the pair go on "a journey of environment discovery, meeting people and visiting locations that inspire them on a rip-roaring food odyssey".

Speaking of the series, Sirieix told ITV in an interview: "It’s just me and Gino, we love travelling and we decided to go to Austria and Croatia. In doing so we wanted to explore the possibility of travelling as green as we could. We were intending to travel as sustainably as we could, exploring the issue of sustainability and how global warming is affecting the planet and how it's going to affect the way we travel and the way we eat.

"Along the way we meet all sorts of people, whether they are involved in the climate change business or not. It's just us travelling around these two countries."

Why isn't Gordon Ramsay on Gino and Fred: Emission Impossible?

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix. Studio Ramsay Productions/ITV

As for why Gordon Ramsay isn't in their new show, he's a very busy man!

"Gordon is extremely busy. I don't know if you've seen his Instagram and social media but he's opening restaurant after restaurant after restaurant," Sirieix explained.

He continued: "He also has two very young children. There's Oscar who is five years old and Jesse who is 10 months. So he really has his hands full, you know?

"He just couldn't make the time. And we love travelling and we said to him, 'Well look, we're going and when you want to join us, join us, and we'll go around and we'll have some fun.'"

Sirieix told the publication that he, Gordon and Gino are still friends there is no bad blood behind the scenes.

Gino and Fred: Emission Impossible begins on Monday 16th December at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

