First look at new Dragons' Den line-up: entrepreneurs Jenny Campbell and Tej Lalvani join BBC2 show
The new images show the four Dragons ready to scare the pants off hopeful business stars
Dragons’ Den is back for a 15th series later this summer, and two new investors have entered the den.
The first-look photo shows returning Dragons Touker Suleyman, Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones, along with new faces Jenny Campbell and Tej Lalvani.
The new Dragons' Den line-up (left to right): Touker Suleyman, Jenny Campbell, Deborah Meaden, Tej Lalvani, Peter Jones
Tej Lalvani is a last-minute addition to the den, following the sudden exit of Steve Parish from the show back in April.
The two newcomers look like they fill the requirements of what it takes to be a Dragon: no-nonsense, sharp-elbowed and business-like.
Let’s see what they’ve got…
The series returns to BBC Two later in the summer.