The new Dragons' Den line-up (left to right): Touker Suleyman, Jenny Campbell, Deborah Meaden, Tej Lalvani, Peter Jones

Tej Lalvani is a last-minute addition to the den, following the sudden exit of Steve Parish from the show back in April.

The two newcomers look like they fill the requirements of what it takes to be a Dragon: no-nonsense, sharp-elbowed and business-like.

More like this

Let’s see what they’ve got…

Advertisement

The series returns to BBC Two later in the summer.