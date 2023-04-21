Touring across the UK with his band of experts, the series sees Dickinson help members of the public to flog their heirlooms for a fair price, whether that's to one of his cast of antique dealers or at an auction.

When you think of daytime TV, one of the first shows to come to mind is Dickinson's Real Deal – the antiquing show hosted by David Dickinson which has been on the air for over 17 years.

While news that Cheryl Hakeney, a long-time cast member and mother of Love Island star Zara Holland, was leaving the show after 14 years broke earlier this month, there's still an eclectic mix of experts that follow Dickinson across the country on the hunt for antique deals.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of the ITV show.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mark Stevens

ITV

Mark Stevens is a jewellery expert who runs M&C Stevens, a Brighton-based shop selling antique and fine jewellery.

He has appeared on Dickinson's Real Deal and Secret Dealers as an expert.

Jan Keyne

ITV

Jan Keyne is an antique dealer and an exhibitor who has appeared on Dickinson's Real Deal for over 13 years.

Tony Geering

ITV

Tony Geering is a discoverer of Arts and Crafts furniture, heading to antiques fairs and obscure country shops in search for furniture.

Outside of Dickinson's Real Deal, he has appeared on Salvage Hunters.

Simon Schneider

ITV

Simon Schneider is an antiques expert who has appeared on Dickinson's Real Deal and Secret Dealers. He considers himself to have an "expert eye and talent for understanding market trends".

Laurie Scully

ITV

Laurie Scully is an antiques dealer who runs Laurie's – a shop selling vintage and reclaimed items – in Boldon Colliery.

Fay Rutter

ITV

Fay Rutter is a gemologist who works at The Doghouse Antiques in Walsall, West Midlands.

James Layte

ITV

James Layte is an art and antique dealer from Cornwall who is now based in Norwich.

Helen Gardiner

ITV

Helen Gardiner is an antiques dealer, running the shop Gardiner and Gardiner in Cromarty, Scotland.

Stewart Hofgartner

ITV

Stewart Hofgartner is an antiques dealer who founded Below Stairs of Hungerford Antique, a shop in Berkshire. He has appeared on both Dickinson's Real Deal and Secret Dealers.

Karen Dalmeny

ITV

Karen Dalmeny is an antiques trader who moved into the antique world after a career as a personnel officer. She began with flea markets and has since opened several antique shops.

She has appeared on Dickinson's Real Deal and Secret Dealers.

Jo Brayshaw

ITV

Jo Brayshaw is an antiques dealer with over 30 years of experience in the field. She has a passion for finding precious pieces, which she sells through an online shop.

Henry Nicholls

Henry Nicholls is an antiques dealer who began selling antiques at the age of eight.

He has since opened up his own shop, Henry Nicholls and Son, working alongside his son Peter in Worthing and has appeared on Trash to Cash, Secret Dealers and Dickinson's Real Deal.

Matt Taylor

ITV

Matt Taylor is an antiques dealer who runs a collectables and vinyl records shop, The Time Train, in Clitheroe.

Tracy Thackray-Howitt

ITV

Tracy Thackray-Howitt runs The Chapel Jewellers, a shop in Sheffield. She specialises in antique and period jewellery, with over 18 years of experience.

She has appeared on Dickinson's Real Deal and Bling with Gok Wan.

Dickinson's Real Deal is available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.