"I'm looking for someone for a fun TV project," he wrote, attaching a Google form to the tweet. "You'll need to be living in London in mid-August: if you're interested click here to apply."

The application form asks those interested to describe their hobbies and interests, whether they've previously been on TV or worked with Brown in the past and to list why they "love" the illusionist.

Other questions ask applicants to mention their favourite Derren Brown show to date and to describe themselves.

More like this

Brown's request for audience participation may be related to his Channel 4 comeback, which is scheduled to air later this summer.

Earlier this month, Channel 4 announced that the Olivier Award-winning performer will return to our screens in the next few months with a two-hour special, celebrating 20 years on TV.

Derren Brown – 20 Years of Mind Control: Live will look back at some of the nation's favourite Derren Brown moments, with the illusionist performing his latest psychological trick live on air.

"20 years! That was quick. And what a treat to be given this night by the broadcaster that have been so very supportive and nurturing over that time," Brown said in early July. "I can't imagine two decades with anyone else. It's going to be a fun night."

During the special, the public will get the chance to vote for their favourite Derren Brown trick from a shortlist of five stunts: Russian Roulette, The Heist, Hero at 30,000ft, Apocalypse and Pushed to the Edge. Brown will reveal the most popular moment at the end of the night.

The 49-year-old first appeared on Channel 4 with his jaw-dropping series Derren Brown: Mind Control, and has since filmed six shows and 13 specials for the broadcaster.

You can apply to take part in Derren Brown's "fun TV project" by filling out the application form here.

Advertisement

Derren Brown – 20 Years of Mind Control: Live will air later this summer on Channel 4. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.