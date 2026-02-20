Dani Dyer would love a second chance at Strictly Come Dancing, after the TV personality was forced to withdraw from last year's competition due to injury.

Last year, the former Love Island winner was primed and ready to head out onto the dance floor alongside Nikita Kuzmin, but wasn't able to compete in the first live show after she fractured her ankle.

She was ultimately replaced by Amber Davies, but Dyer would be up for the chance again should the Strictly bosses ask her to return.

"I'd love to do it again," Dani said during an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show. "If they rang me, I'd answer the phone. I was devastated. It was hell for me when I hurt my foot, I was so sad."

Dani Dyer was due to dance with Nikita Kuzman. Elisabeth Hoff

Dani appeared on the show alongside her father Danny, as they promote their new Sky One series, The Dyers' Caravan Park, in which they attempt to restore a caravan park akin to one Danny frequented as a child.

Dani wasn't the only one asked about a flagship BBC programme, with the attention soon turned to Danny about the rumours of him appearing on Celebrity Traitors.

During his appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, which will air tomorrow (21 February), Dyer was asked about the rumours of him joining The Celebrity Traitors season 2 line-up, which he described as "absolute b******s".

He added: "I don’t why they’re saying it. If they ask me I’ll do it, but no one’s asked me. I would f***ing declare it. I’m not on it, you’ll see when it comes on."

Speculation around Danny's appearance on Celebrity Traitors first began earlier this year, after The Sun reported he had turned down the chance to appear on season 1 but after watching the show his mind soon change.

A source told The Sun: "Danny was always top of The Celebrity Traitors wish list but had zero interest until seeing the fun and games last autumn.

"As soon as his tune changed, it was all systems go."

A spokesperson for the BBC said: "We’re not commenting on speculation but details about series two of The Celebrity Traitors will be announced in due course."

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday 21 February at 9:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

