Strictly star Dan Walker reveals how Louise Minchin inspired him to do show

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has revealed that his co-host Louise Minchin inspired him to take part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Walker is one of the 15 celebrities set to take to the dance floor for this year’s series and it seems that Louise – who recently presented her final BBC Breakfast show – played an instrumental part.

“I’ve learned from Louise, my sort of breakfast partner, that it’s good to do stuff that sort of makes you feel a bit uncomfortable or scares you, every now and again,” he explained.

“I think I’ve always been somebody who doesn’t want to be comfortable all the time and I think it’s good to be tested and put under some pressure and feel that natural adrenaline.”

He added that Louise had been “very surprised” when it was revealed that he would be taking part.

“Basically, it was a bit of a shock because I have spoken to her about that, but she was told it was definitely not me,” he said.

But Dan added that she was “really excited” about seeing him on the show – and it looks like he can rely on plenty of support from his Breakfast presenting team – several of whom have competed for the Glitterball in previous series.

“I know that Naga (Munchetty), Carol (Kirkwood), and Ore (Oduba) and a lot of people who’ve been on the show really enjoyed it, and they’ve all been lovely with their advice, and they are fully supportive and hopefully I won’t let the breakfast team down!” he said.

Fans will soon find out which of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals will be partnered with Dan as the full roster of couples is set to be revealed on this weekend’s opening show.

