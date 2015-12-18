Christmas University Challenge, 6:50pm, BBC2

In a special edition of the show, famous people compete for their former university. Competitors include author and grammar aficionado Lynne Truss and architectural historian Tom Dyckhoff for University College London, and weatherman John Hammond and Paralympic rower Pamela Relph for the University of Birmingham. Jeremy Paxman gives them their starter for ten.

The Sound of Music Live! 7:30pm, ITV

Kara Tointon takes on the role that her idol Julie Andrews is best known for – Maria – in this TV-first live musical. Her Mr Selfridge co-star Katherine Kelly also performs as Baroness von Schrader, Maria's love rival, and Julian Ovenden, who we last saw in the mud with Lady Mary Crawley plays the patriarch Captain Von Trapp. This is going to be a real treat for a couple of hours on your Sunday evening.

Bear Goes Wild with Barack Obama, 8:00pm, Channel 4

Who'd have thought that the 44th President would be roughing it in the wilderness with our own Bear Grylls? Obviously his team were just out of shot (just in case) but nothing was going to stop Obama from sliding down a mountain face and eating salmon fresh from the river or indeed, one that already had a bite taken out of it. Join them this evening for an Alaskan adventure to witness the real effects of climate change.

The Apprentice: the Final, 9:00pm, BBC1

"You're fired!" turns into 'You're hired!" this evening, as Lord Sugar decides the fate of the last two remaining contestants. It's time to find out who gets that elusive £250,000 investment in their start-up and who will be left wondering what it's like to have Lord Sugar on speed dial, asking how you've spent his money. The previously fired candidates are on hand to aid the final two in their last ever task – but will they be more of a hindrance than a help?