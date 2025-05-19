Meet the presenters for the Chelsea Flower Show 2025
The presenting line-up is even bigger this year.
As the weather gets warmer and the days become brighter, there is plenty to look forward to, including the return of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.
Running from Sunday 18th to Sunday 25th May, the Chelsea Flower Show is the number one event of the horticultural season and over on the BBC, there is a wealth of content and top notch presenters for this year's celebration of gardens, innovation and furry friends.
As the nation's favourite gardening social event kicks off for 2025, here's everything you need to know about those leading the coverage across the BBC.
Who are the Chelsea Flower Show 2025 presenters?
- Sophie Raworth
- Adam Frost
- Arit Anderson
- Rachel de Thame
- JJ Chalmers
- Jo Whiley
- Monty Don
- Jamie Butterworth
- Nicki Chapman
- Angellica Bell
- Carol Klein
- Frances Tophill
- Sue Kent
- Toby Buckland
- Chris Bavin
- Jason Williams
Sophie Raworth
Sophie Raworth is returning to the Chelsea Flower Show for an 11th year and will be presenting BBC One coverage alongside Adam Frost.
Those tuning in will recognise Raworth as one of the main BBC News presenters across BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten.
In 2015, she became the new presenter of Watchdog and the following year she was named the presenter for Crimewatch.
Adam Frost
Adam Frost is a garden designer and horticulturist, known for his work at the Chelsea Flower Show and on Gardeners' World.
He first began is career working at North Devon Parks before he moved to London to work as a landscaper. His career progressed when he started working with Geoff Hamilton and later, he became an RHS Ambassador.
In his tenure, Frost has won seven gold medals at the Chelsea Flower Show and in his book, Real Gardens, he tells the journey of his success.
Arit Anderson
Arit Anderson is a garden designer and TV presenters, who has worked across Gardeners' World and Garden Rescue. She joins the BBC Two evening coverage alongside Monty Don and Rachel de Thame.
In 2013, Anderson won the RHS Fresh Talent award at the Chelsea Flower Show and three years later, she won a gold medal at the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival.
Rachel de Thame
Rachel de Thame is a gardener and TV presenter who first began her career as a model and actress. But in the late '90s, she focused on her passion for plants and gardening and enrolling at the English Gardening School, where she studied Practical Horticulture and Plants and Plantsmanship.
She then auditioned for Gardeners' World and first began presenting on the programme weekly. Since then, she has fronted Small Town Gardens and Gardening with the Experts.
JJ Chalmers
JJ Chalmers joins Sophie Raworth and Adam Frost will be joined by Arit Anderson, Rachel de Thame to launch the Chelsea coverage on BBC One.
Chalmers is a TV presenter and an Invictus Games medalist. Over his career, Chalmers has presented National Paralympic Day, Channel 4's Summer Paralympics and the 2017 Invictus Games.
His other presenting works include Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics for the BBC, Gardeners' World and Warship: Life in The Royal Navy on Channel 5.
Monty Don
Monty Don is a Horticulturist and Gardeners' World presenter and will be leading the BBC Two evening coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show.
Many will recognise Don as the lead presenter of Gardeners' World, a role he took over from Alan Titchmarsh in 2003. Don has appeared in various of his own programmes, including Monty Don's Paradise Gardens, My Dream Farm and Monty Don's Adriatic Gardens.
Jamie Butterworth
Jamie Butterworth is a new addition to the team and will be contributing to the BBC Two shows across the week.
Butterworth is a plant experts and is one of the UK's leading and youngest nursery owners, having established Form Plants back in 2021.
Nicki Chapman
Nicki Chapman is a TV and radio presenter, best known for hosting Escape to the Country, Wanted Down Under, I Escaped to the Country and Escape to the Continent.
She will be fronting the daytime coverage once again alongside Angellica Bell.
Angellica Bell
Angellica Bell is a TV and radio presenter, who first rose to fame while presenting on CBBC in the early 2000s. Many will recognise Bell for co-presenting The Martin Lewis Money Show. She recently took part in Celebrity Big Brother 2025.
Alongside Chapman, Bell's RHS Chelsea Flower Show coverage will be focussing on accessible, affordable, take-home tips for every type of gardener – from novice to seasoned professional.
Carol Klein
Carol Klein is a gardening expert who, in 2023, was named the RHS Iconic Horticultural Hero by the Royal Horticultural Society.
She joins Bell and Chapman for the afternoon coverage alongside a number of other presenters.
Frances Tophill
Frances Tophill is a horticulturist and TV presenter, best known for her work on Love Your Garden and Gardeners' World.
Sue Kent
Sue Kent is a presenter for Gardeners' World and often shares her plant and design ideas to make gardening easy and enjoyable for every age and ability on the show.
Toby Buckland
Toby Buckland is a gardener and TV presenters, who worked on Gardeners' World from 2008 to 2010.
Buckland is also the owner of an online plant nursery, Toby Buckland Nurseries, which is based at Powderham Castle in Devon.
Chris Bavin
Chris Bavin is a TV presenter who many will recognise from Britain's Best Home Cook, Eat Well for Less?, Britain in Bloom and Food: Truth or Scare across BBC One.
Jason Williams
Jason Williams, professionally known as The Cloud Gardener, rounds off the presenting line-up this year, whose work aims to inspire a new general of urban gardeners.
Special guests include:
- Jo Whiley
- Dame Mary Berry
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.