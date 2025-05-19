As the nation's favourite gardening social event kicks off for 2025, here's everything you need to know about those leading the coverage across the BBC.

Who are the Chelsea Flower Show 2025 presenters?

Sophie Raworth

Adam Frost

Arit Anderson

Rachel de Thame

JJ Chalmers

Jo Whiley

Monty Don

Jamie Butterworth

Nicki Chapman

Angellica Bell

Carol Klein

Frances Tophill

Sue Kent

Toby Buckland

Chris Bavin

Jason Williams

Sophie Raworth. BBC Studios

Sophie Raworth is returning to the Chelsea Flower Show for an 11th year and will be presenting BBC One coverage alongside Adam Frost.

Those tuning in will recognise Raworth as one of the main BBC News presenters across BBC News at Six and BBC News at Ten.

In 2015, she became the new presenter of Watchdog and the following year she was named the presenter for Crimewatch.

Adam Frost. BBC Studios

Adam Frost is a garden designer and horticulturist, known for his work at the Chelsea Flower Show and on Gardeners' World.

He first began is career working at North Devon Parks before he moved to London to work as a landscaper. His career progressed when he started working with Geoff Hamilton and later, he became an RHS Ambassador.

In his tenure, Frost has won seven gold medals at the Chelsea Flower Show and in his book, Real Gardens, he tells the journey of his success.

Arit Anderson. BBC Studios

Arit Anderson is a garden designer and TV presenters, who has worked across Gardeners' World and Garden Rescue. She joins the BBC Two evening coverage alongside Monty Don and Rachel de Thame.

In 2013, Anderson won the RHS Fresh Talent award at the Chelsea Flower Show and three years later, she won a gold medal at the RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival.

Rachel de Thame. BBC Studios

Rachel de Thame is a gardener and TV presenter who first began her career as a model and actress. But in the late '90s, she focused on her passion for plants and gardening and enrolling at the English Gardening School, where she studied Practical Horticulture and Plants and Plantsmanship.

She then auditioned for Gardeners' World and first began presenting on the programme weekly. Since then, she has fronted Small Town Gardens and Gardening with the Experts.

JJ Chalmers

JJ Chalmers joins Sophie Raworth and Adam Frost will be joined by Arit Anderson, Rachel de Thame to launch the Chelsea coverage on BBC One.

Chalmers is a TV presenter and an Invictus Games medalist. Over his career, Chalmers has presented National Paralympic Day, Channel 4's Summer Paralympics and the 2017 Invictus Games.

His other presenting works include Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics for the BBC, Gardeners' World and Warship: Life in The Royal Navy on Channel 5.

Monty Don. BBC Studios

Monty Don is a Horticulturist and Gardeners' World presenter and will be leading the BBC Two evening coverage of the Chelsea Flower Show.

Many will recognise Don as the lead presenter of Gardeners' World, a role he took over from Alan Titchmarsh in 2003. Don has appeared in various of his own programmes, including Monty Don's Paradise Gardens, My Dream Farm and Monty Don's Adriatic Gardens.

Jamie Butterworth is a new addition to the team and will be contributing to the BBC Two shows across the week.

Butterworth is a plant experts and is one of the UK's leading and youngest nursery owners, having established Form Plants back in 2021.

Nicki Chapman and Angellica Bell. BBC Studios

Nicki Chapman is a TV and radio presenter, best known for hosting Escape to the Country, Wanted Down Under, I Escaped to the Country and Escape to the Continent.

She will be fronting the daytime coverage once again alongside Angellica Bell.

Angellica Bell. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Condé Nast

Angellica Bell is a TV and radio presenter, who first rose to fame while presenting on CBBC in the early 2000s. Many will recognise Bell for co-presenting The Martin Lewis Money Show. She recently took part in Celebrity Big Brother 2025.

Alongside Chapman, Bell's RHS Chelsea Flower Show coverage will be focussing on accessible, affordable, take-home tips for every type of gardener – from novice to seasoned professional.

Carol Klein. BBC Studios

Carol Klein is a gardening expert who, in 2023, was named the RHS Iconic Horticultural Hero by the Royal Horticultural Society.

She joins Bell and Chapman for the afternoon coverage alongside a number of other presenters.

Frances Tophill. BBC Studios

Frances Tophill is a horticulturist and TV presenter, best known for her work on Love Your Garden and Gardeners' World.

Sue Kent. BBC Studios

Sue Kent is a presenter for Gardeners' World and often shares her plant and design ideas to make gardening easy and enjoyable for every age and ability on the show.

Toby Buckland. BBC

Toby Buckland is a gardener and TV presenters, who worked on Gardeners' World from 2008 to 2010.

Buckland is also the owner of an online plant nursery, Toby Buckland Nurseries, which is based at Powderham Castle in Devon.

Chris Bavin. BBC/RDF Television West/Kieron McCarron

Chris Bavin is a TV presenter who many will recognise from Britain's Best Home Cook, Eat Well for Less?, Britain in Bloom and Food: Truth or Scare across BBC One.

Jason Williams, professionally known as The Cloud Gardener, rounds off the presenting line-up this year, whose work aims to inspire a new general of urban gardeners.

Special guests include:

Jo Whiley

Dame Mary Berry

