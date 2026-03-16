Carol Vorderman is set to take over 5’s daytime TV programming tomorrow (Tuesday 17 March).

Ad

The former Countdown host, who is one of the captains on 5’s gameshow Celebrity Puzzling alongside Sally Lindsay and host Jeremy Vine, will appear as a guest star on the channel’s daytime shows between 9am and 3pm, taking part in conversations tailored to each programme.

Vorderman will begin the day on Jeremy Vine’s self-titled TV show, before joining Storm Huntley and Alexis Conran on their news programme, Storm & Alexis.

Finally, she will appear alongside Vanessa Feltz’s self-titled Show, Vanessa.

Her appearances will celebrate her return to 5 in her role as team captain on Celebrity Puzzling, which is set to land back on our screens for season 2 on Monday 23 February at 7pm.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, Carol will also be sharing her love of puzzles and giving viewers a taste of what they can expect to see on the show.

Carol Vorderman. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Vorderman said in a statement: "I’m really looking forward to spending the day across 5’s daytime shows. It will be great to chat about everything from the issues of the day to real life stories and consumer topics, and of course to share a bit about Celebrity Puzzling."

She added: "I love a good puzzle, so I’m excited to give viewers a taste of what’s coming."

Federico Ruiz, Commissioner for Daytime at 5, said: "Carol is a broadcasting powerhouse and we’re really excited to have her taking over our daytime schedule. Each of our shows has its own unique personality and audience, from debate and current affairs to consumer issues and heartfelt stories."

He added: "Viewers will get to enjoy her trademark energy and sharp wit all day on 5, probably best to call in sick so you can tune in with no interruptions!"

Carol will be appearing on 5’s Daytime line up on Tuesday 17 March, starting at 9:15am on Jeremy Vine.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.