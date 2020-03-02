The current owner, Ray, recalled that even Beatles guitarist George Harrison couldn't get along with its unconventional design.

"You're definitely getting more out of it than I am. It's doing better for you, why don't you have it," he reportedly told Ray, who was then recording sessions for a film company that Harrison co-founded.

Little did he know that several decades later it would be worth a small fortune, with Antiques Roadshow expert Jon Baddeley giving it a staggering estimate between £300,000 and £400,000.

More like this

He explained: "To a guitar collector, it's initially a very rare guitar. Then to somebody who's a Beatles fan, to own a guitar that was once owned by both John Lennon and George Harrison, can you get a better history? Two of the most important rock stars of the 20th Century."

Nonetheless, Ray expressed no intention to sell the cherished item which he said he still plays regularly to this day.

The episode was filmed at Battle Abbey in Sussex, which was built on the site of the Battle of Hastings.

Advertisement

Antiques Roadshow airs on BBC One on Sundays at 8pm