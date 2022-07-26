While the 2022 season started off with 12 teams of cooking pros , judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden narrowed the line-up down to three finalist teams, who took part in the ultimate pâtissier challenge.

After 10 weeks of expert bakes, near-perfect patisserie and delicious-looking desserts, Bake Off: The Professionals has finally crowned its season 7 winner.

The competition may have been tough, but it was Nathan and Kevin – the London-based team from Paris – who impressed the judges the most and were declared the 2022 winners.

Nathan and Kevin on Bake Off: The Professionals Channel 4

After winning, 42-year-old Nathan said: "My oldest son is 19 and I wanted to show him that if you want to achieve something you should put in dedication, commitment, passion and love – then you can do it."

The pair of chefs made it to the final episode with Jemima and Zack from Puddles Bespoke Patisseries and I Shan and Jojo from Hotel Café Royal, but emerged as champions after competing in one final challenge.

Hosted by Stacey Solomon and Liam Charles, the final saw the three teams take on two marathon challenges: producing Finger Tarts and creating a 'Day at the Races'-themed banquet.

The show's producer Lucy Terrell said that Nathan and Kevin did "absolutely brilliantly", adding: "I am so glad they persevered – all their hard work certainly paid off."

She continued: "There was tough competition from Puddles Bespoke Patisserie and Hotel Café Royal, but they were a hard team to beat throughout the whole series, and they eventually took the crown."

The team is made up of Nathan, whose career spans 20 years, having started in Paris at country clubs before moving to London where he worked at Harrods, Rothschild and The Sanderson, and 27-year-old Kevin from Nantes in France, who has worked at Harrods, The Dorchester and Shangri-La.

