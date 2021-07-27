Ant and Dec to host new ITV gameshow Fortune Favours the Brave

Saturday Night Takeaway stars Ant and Dec will be returning to ITV to host a brand new game show, RadioTimes.com understands.

The presenting duo, who are best known as the faces of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Britain’s Got Talent, are reportedly set to front new gameshow format Fortune Favours the Brave, which offers contestants the chance to win life-changing cash prizes.

A source told The Sun: “Ant, Dec and the team behind this new show are keeping all the details under wraps for now.

“But it promises to be another sure-fire hit for the lads. Whether they host it or not remains to be seen,” they added. “But either way, it’s very much the lads’ baby and they’ll put their all into making it a success.

“Like all their other projects, it won’t just be a rehash of other formats. It promises to have their own unique twist and hallmark touches.”

Ant and Dec began their careers as child actors, starring in CBBC drama Byker Grove, before going on to host SMTV Live and CD:UK.

Fortune Favours the Brave will the latest in a long line of gameshows hosted by the pair, who’ve helmed Friends Like These, Ant & Dec’s Gameshow Marathon, Pokerface, Wanna Bet?, Ant & Dec’s Push the Button and Red or Black.

The duo were last on our screens in the latest series of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, which aired its 17th series from February to April in front of virtual audience due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

RadioTimes.com contacted ITV for comment on this story.

