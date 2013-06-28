The tirade came after Stark wrote a story claiming that Baldwin’s 32-year-old yoga instructor wife had posted a series of upbeat tweets about shopping for a wedding anniversary present and fruit smoothies during Sopranos star James Gandolfini's funeral on Thursday.

Baldwin wrote: 'I'm gonna find you George Stark, you toxic little queen, and I'm gonna f*** you... up."

"I'd put my foot up your f*****g a**, George Stark, but I'm sure you'd dig it too much."

More like this

"My wife and I attended a funeral to pay our respects to an old friend, and some toxic Brit write this f*****g trash."

Mrs Baldwin, who is pregnant, also joined in the row, later insisting on Twitter: "FYI I don't believe in bringing phones into a funeral and I never did and I never would.”

She added: "My husband fights for me fiercely. It hurts to be misunderstood and it hurts to see your loved one in pain-even more so when she is pregnant."

The Mail has said that it will seek “urgent clarification” from Twitter about the timing of Mrs Baldwin's tweets.

However this is not the first time Baldwin has lost his composure in public.

In In 2007 he called his daughter Ireland, then just 11, a "rude, thoughtless little pig" in a recorded phone message which he later apologised for.

In December 2011 he was thrown off an American Airlines flight when he wouldn’t turn off phone while playing a computer game called Words With Friends while the plane was still on the tarmac. He later took to Twitter to attack the female flight attendant as a “retired Catholic school gym teacher”.

In September 2010, a New York Daily News photographer filed an police complaint alleging the actor punched him.

Advertisement

Baldwin has since deleted his Twitter account.