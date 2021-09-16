Strictly’s AJ Odudu reveals why she’s more nervous for her partner

Another series of Strictly Come Dancing is about to begin, with this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants taking to the dance floor this Saturday for the first gala of 2021.

One such contestant is presenter AJ Odudu, who is best known for hosting The Voice UK and The Voice Kids.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, AJ revealed that, when it comes to lifts, she’s more nervous about her partner.

“I’m more nervous for the person lifting me up,” she said. “Obviously I don’t know my dance partner but I just hope whoever it is their hands are big. I’m like, ‘Don’t drop me!’ I’m excited for lifts.”

We’ve yet to find out which of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals AJ and her fellow contestants will be partnered up with, but we’re certain they’ll have no trouble lifting and twirling their partners around.

AJ also explained why she thinks competing in a show is more difficult than presenting. “I think when you’re presenting a show, it’s not about me, it’s about the guests I’m interviewing or the contestants I’m guiding through and trying to calm down their nerves,” she said.

“Now that the shoe is on the other foot… I now feel like I have an inkling as to how the [Voice hopefuls] may be feeling at that time. You want to always do your best.”

AJ, who also recently went on a road trip around Nigeria in search of a husband with her mum Florence for Channel 4’s Manhunting With My Mum, revealed how her mum might react when it comes to criticism from the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

“I feel like my background and my experience as a TV presenter will lend itself to having a bit of thick skin,” AJ said. “It’s such an amazing show will an amazing line-up of judges, so I just want to listen and learn. My mum on the other hand, I think she will be like any mum – very protective.”

She added: “She only wants to hear good things about me. I mean she knows the show so I’m sure she’ll be OK.”

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday, 18th September.