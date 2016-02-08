A special tribute to Terry Wogan in this week's Radio Times
Cuba Gooding Jr, Stephen Fry, Stacey Dooley, Ellen Page and Gogglebox's June and Leon are also featured in the latest magazine
Published: Monday, 8 February 2016 at 7:00 pm
In this week's Radio Times, we pay tribute to the late Terry Wogan, Britain's best-loved broadcaster who passed away last week. We talk with a childhood friend of Wogan's about what it was like growing up with the rising star. We also look back at all of Wogan's RT covers, interview his co-star on his final TV series and even show an early job application the star sent to then BBC2 controller David Attenborough!
Also in this week's Radio Times...
- It was the murder trial that riveted the world. Now Cuba Gooding Jr plays OJ Simpson in an acclaimed docudrama that exposes America's race divide – again
- Stephen Fry is about to depart QI, so we explain the A-Z of his life
- The face of BBC3 Stacey Dooley on moving the channel online – and sex workers
- Ellen Page on the role that made her want to come out
- New BBC1 drama One Child will explore the brutal family policy in China — we have a BBC correspondent tell the actual story.
- Rachel Riley, Ben Miller and Romesh Ranganathan – hosts of daring new show Not Rocket Science – tell us why they're mad about science
- Gogglebox's June and Leon on how they keep their marriage happy with a secret TV
