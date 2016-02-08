In this week's Radio Times, we pay tribute to the late Terry Wogan, Britain's best-loved broadcaster who passed away last week. We talk with a childhood friend of Wogan's about what it was like growing up with the rising star. We also look back at all of Wogan's RT covers, interview his co-star on his final TV series and even show an early job application the star sent to then BBC2 controller David Attenborough!

Also in this week's Radio Times...

  • It was the murder trial that riveted the world. Now Cuba Gooding Jr plays OJ Simpson in an acclaimed docudrama that exposes America's race divide – again
  • Stephen Fry is about to depart QI, so we explain the A-Z of his life
  • The face of BBC3 Stacey Dooley on moving the channel online – and sex workers
  • Ellen Page on the role that made her want to come out
  • New BBC1 drama One Child will explore the brutal family policy in China — we have a BBC correspondent tell the actual story.
  • Rachel Riley, Ben Miller and Romesh Ranganathan – hosts of daring new show Not Rocket Science – tell us why they're mad about science
  • Gogglebox's June and Leon on how they keep their marriage happy with a secret TV
