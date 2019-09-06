What is The Cry about?

Joanna, a young mother living in Scotland, is struggling. Depressed, she is having difficulty parenting three-year-old Noah, particularly as her fiancé, Alistair, has a demanding job that constantly keeps him out of the house.

When the couple travel to Australia, the unthinkable happens: Noah goes missing. The child’s disappearance launches an international investigation that thrusts the desperate parents —especially the already-vulnerable Joanna— into the spotlight.

How many episodes of The Cry are there?

The Cry is a one-off, four-part miniseries.

Who is in The Cry cast?

Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who, Victoria) stars as distressed mother Joanna Lindsay.

Her fiancé, Alistair Robertson, is played by Australian actor Ewen Leslie, who also starred in the second season of Top of the Lake.

Fellow Aussie Asher Keddie (Offspring) plays Alexandra Grenville, Alistair’s ex-wife.

Stella’s mum, Elizabeth, is played by Scottish actor Stella Gonet (Holby City).

Other cast members include Sophie Kennedy Clark (Single Father) as Joanna’s best friend Kirsty, Wentworth’s Shareena Clanton as Detective Lorna Jones, and Shauna Macdonald (The Descent) as Joanna’s psychologist.

Is The Cry a true story?

The Cry is adapted from a novel by Australian writer Helen FitzGerald. While it isn’t based on one specific case, FitzGerald said the novel was partially inspired by real-life cases, including the 1980 wrongful conviction of young mother Lindy Chamberlain and the high-profile 2007 disappearance of four-year-old Madeleine McCann.

Said FitzGerald: “I saw Lindy speaking on television to the McCanns, giving them support, and I thought —what a terrible community this is, what an awful thing by which to be bound together."

The book was also inspired, in part, by her own experience with post-natal depression and new motherhood.

Where was The Cry set?

The Cry takes place primarily between Glasgow, Scotland and Melbourne, Australia.

Where was The Cry filmed?

The miniseries was filmed on location in both countries. In Scotland, shooting locations included Argyle Street, Pollock Park and the Sixty Steps. Queenscliff, a small coastal town near Melbourne, was one of the primary Australian shooting locations.

Click here to find out more about the shooting locations from the series’ stars and creative team.

