But if you were desperately trying to Shazam your way to listening to it all day long, there’s no need – we’ve worked out that the song is Dark Dark Dark’s “In Your Dreams”, released on their album “Wild Go” in 2010.

You can listen to the song above, and if you’re curious about the lyrics (and how they relate to Thirteen’s own tale of loneliness and deceit), you can read them below.

Kiss your face

Turn your cheek

Lay your head down

Lay your head down

Lay your head down

Lay your head down

Don't say nothing, no

I can see when you're lying oh

When you're alone, you're so alone

When you're alone, you're so alone

We all have dreams we forget

We all have dreams we forget

When you're alone, you're so alone

When you're alone, you're so alone

Now you want to go where no one is lonely

And rose water drips from my mouth like honey

Oh....

This article was originally published in 2016