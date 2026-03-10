20 years ago this week, audiences were sitting down to watch the very first episode of Waterloo Road – the BBC's school-based drama that defied all odds and rose from the ashes for a hugely successful revival in 2023.

During the last two decades at the troubled Mancunian (and briefly Scottish) academy, there's been countless scandals, explosions, numerous staff and pupil misdemeanours, a whopping nine headteachers, and a plethora of legendary characters.

Perhaps the most iconic face to roam the corridors was pupil-turned-school secretary Janeece Bryant, played by actress Chelsee Healey.

During the first four seasons, ditsy Janeece was the well-intentioned troublemaker who somehow managed to charm her way out of every dilemma she faced. So popular among viewers, she was reintroduced as a member of staff in the sixth series.

Healey is reprising her role on a permanent basis. BBC

The lure of Waterloo Road was just too much to resist, and she even followed her colleagues across the border to Greenock following the original school's closure. During the eighth series, she began to fear that she was neglecting daughter Cheryl, and moved to Ibiza for a fresh start.

We last saw her on our screens during a brief return for Chlo Thomas’s (Katie Griffiths) funeral in season 11.

Now, Healey is returning as a regular cast member alongside newcomer Lauren Hylton, who will play a now teenage Cheryl.

Speaking of her return, Healey enthused: “I honestly feel like I’m coming home, stepping back into Waterloo Road as Janeece. She’s still as fierce and funny as ever, but now she’s Mummy Janeece – I can’t wait for everyone to see what she’s been up to.”

Executive producer Cameron Roach added: 'This is a real coming of age moment for Waterloo Road, a show that we believe can continue to refresh itself for a new generation. As we celebrate this twentieth anniversary we're thrilled to announce that Chelsee Healey will be returning to the show as Janeece.

Janeece was originally a pupil, before becoming the school secretary. BBC

"Janeece truly reflects the spirit and humour of the show, and the common thread that unites the many generations of the show."

Healey joins Griffiths, Adam Thomas, Denise Welch, Angela Griffin, Jamie Glover, Zeriozha Annika, Lauren Drummond and Jason Merrells in reprising their parts from the original run.

There's also a wave of new additions heading to the classroom:

New Waterloo Road pupils

Leo Ashton as Liam Shaw

Callum Broome as Nathan Clark

Yousef Naseer as Ibrahim Azzi

Lewis Pemberton as Cane Morris

Keelan Wright as Marshall Clark

A new term begins later in the year. BBC

New Waterloo Road staff

Tashinga Bepete as Edward Connell

Cora Kirk as Leah Merchant

Mollie Winnard as Gemma Tully.

The new season of Waterloo Road will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

Every episode of Waterloo Road is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

