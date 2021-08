Brenda Blethyn addresses future as Vera: “It depends on COVID”

DCI Vera Stanhope is set to make a return this summer, with the two episodes of Vera filmed during lockdown airing later this month.

A further four episodes begun filming earlier this year and are expected to be released on ITV in 2022. But will there be more Vera after that?

It’s definitely a possibility, according to star Brenda Blethyn. “At the end of filming every season I think, ‘Oh, thank the Lord I’m going home. Never again’,” she said. “But it’s like having a lovely slap-up meal. You’ve eaten too much. You couldn’t eat another morsel. And you’re shown the menu again. ‘Take it away, take it away!’ But then a week later you get hungry again.”