Brenda Blethyn addresses future as Vera: “It depends on COVID”

She added: “By the time I go back to Newcastle again I’m always very much looking forward to it.”

However, there is another element that could potentially get in the way of Vera season 12. “It rather depends on the COVID situation and putting my priorities in order,” Blethyn explained.

Many changes had to be made to go ahead with the two episodes filmed at the height of the pandemic, including regular testing, sanitising sets and getting creative with filming interviewing scenes.

In terms of plot, however, there’s certainly plenty of ground to cover, with Anne Cleeves’ latest Vera novel arriving in 2020. “The Darkest Evening is a great read. A terrific story. Telling a little more of Vera’s background,” Blethyn said. “I would love to film it one day. There is a lot of snow in it so it would be a great Christmas special. And I mean a LOT of snow. Scotland maybe. Or Iceland? Or what about Norway? That’d be nice.”

Vera will return to ITV at 8pm on the 29th August.