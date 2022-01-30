The series is written by newcomer Daniel Brierley and produced by genre heavyweight Jed Mercurio ( Line of Duty ), depicting a nightmarish summer where London finds itself the target of multiple co-ordinated bomb threats.

Trigger Point star Warren Brown has teased that "everyone" is a suspect in the new ITV drama, adding that his character is set to throw the life of Lana Washington (Vicky McClure) into "a spin".

Explosives officer Washington finds herself on the frontlines of defence, deployed to neutralise increasingly dangerous devices, while also attempting to uncover the terror cell responsible.

Many viewers are speculating that one of the show's main characters could be exposed as a traitor over the course of the six-episode series, with Brown confirming that the plot is designed to leave people with lingering doubts.

"Everyone's got to be a suspect, right? It's often very easy to just assume right at the beginning 'we know what's going to happen', but with Jed Mercurio's involvement, they want to keep you guessing and keep people thinking that they know," he told RadioTimes.com and other press.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Episode two sees the introduction of Brown as Karl Maguire, an old friend of the late Joel Nutkins (Adrian Lester), who Lana quickly strikes a chord with at his wake.

"From the first couple of episodes when they meet, it's clear that they're able to talk and maybe she's able to talk to to Karl in ways that she's not able to talk to Thom," continued Brown.

"They've got a kind of shared history, they understand one another. So yeah, as you can see from the first couple of episodes, there's potential that they're going to get closer – which is just going to put Lana's world into a bit more of a spin."

It is revealed that Karl too is a former soldier, just like Lana and Joel, with Brown further teasing that the tough adjustment to civilian life will be a central theme of his story arc.

He added: "Leaving the military and trying to assimilate back into normal life can often throw up big challenges. So, we might delve a bit more into how that transition was further down the line."

Advertisement

Trigger Point continues 9pm on Sundays on ITV. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit more of our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.