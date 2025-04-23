The spin-off series was originally reported to be in the works earlier this year, with the logline at the time reading: "A dedicated, strait-laced FBI agent and a street-smart CIA agent are part of a new, clandestine task force charged with solving and preventing domestic terrorism in and around New York City."

An updated version has since been released, with further details on what fans can expect.

The hour-long crime drama is centred around two unlikely partners – "a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law".

Tom Ellis Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

When the pair are assigned to work out of CIA's New York station, "they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength".

Casting is still underway, with CIA marking the fourth spin-off series in the FBI franchise.

FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International are also spin-offs from the original series, and there will be plenty more FBI to come, with the series renewed for three new seasons last year.

"The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment at the time.

"Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters."

