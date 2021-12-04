Tinker Tailor director hints at TV reboot for Smiley, doubts film sequel

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy director Tomas Alfredson has said that he would be interested in helming a TV reboot starring Gary Oldman as intelligence officer George Smiley.

The spy thriller, which turned 10 this year, is based on John Le Carré’s novel of the same name and follows veteran MI6 agent Smiley as he tries to find a mole within the organisation and stop them from selling British secrets to Russian intelligence.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Alfredson said that while a film sequel to Tinker Tailor is unlikely, he would like to be involved in a TV adaptation of Le Carré’s Smiley’s People.

“I felt like I couldn’t do another Smiley film directly after the first, it wouldn’t feel right. I was too exhausted and worn out on this particular subject at that moment. I was still very open to making it!”

He added that the rights reverted back to Le Carré’s estate and that there are plans for a reboot in the future, saying: “I think they’re planning to do some kind of a big relaunch on The Smiley Saga for television, but I’m not involved in it.”

When asked whether he would like to be involved, he said: “They would need to remake Tinker Tailor again as a part of that, and maybe it’s better if someone else would do that.

“I would be interested in Smiley’s People – it would also be a great thing for Gary, since he’s 10 years older now. But I think continuing down that road has passed for some because of the plans for a TV reboot. They have different plans for George Smiley.”

Additional reporting by Sabastian Astley.

Read the full interview with Tomas Alfredson in our RT Rewind, available online Monday 6th December.

