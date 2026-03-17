❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Time season 3 confirms more cast members - including an EastEnders fan-favourite
Who's joining David Tennant and Siobhan Finneran in the new episodes?
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 2:00 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad