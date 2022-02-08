This Is Going to Hurt writer Adam Kay makes cameo in episode 4

While Kay is played by A Very English Scandal and No Time To Die star Whishaw, eagle-eyed fans who've already binged their way through the whole box set may have spotted the former doctor and comedian in episode four.

Kay, who worked as a doctor for six years before leaving the profession, appears very briefly at the beginning of This is Going to Hurt's fourth episode, playing a disgruntled cyclist.

Adam Kay in This is Going to Hurt

In the episode's opening, we watch as Adam (Whishaw) wakes up early for work after a gruelling shift the day before and drives to work, however whilst stopped at a red light, he falls asleep.

He's woken up by a cyclist in neon green, played by Kay, who taps on his car window and calls him a "dozy t**t" before cycling off.

This is Going to Hurt, which airs on BBC One in the UK and AMC in the States, follows obstetrics and gynaecology doctor Adam as he works his way up the hospital hierarchy and struggles to juggle his personal life with long hours and stressful shifts.

The seven-part series, which was written by Kay, also stars Ambika Mod as trainee doctor Shruti and other big names in the This Is Going to Hurt cast, such as Harriet Walter, Alex Jennings, Michele Austin, Kadiff Kirwan, Ashley McGuire and Rory fleck Byrne.