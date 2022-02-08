This Is Going to Hurt writer Adam Kay makes cameo in episode 4
The best-selling author makes a brief appearance in the BBC's adaptation of his book.
BBC One's This is Going to Hurt premiered tonight, with Ben Whishaw starring in this adaptation of Adam Kay's biographical book of the same name about life as a junior doctor working for the NHS.
While Kay is played by A Very English Scandal and No Time To Die star Whishaw, eagle-eyed fans who've already binged their way through the whole box set may have spotted the former doctor and comedian in episode four.
Kay, who worked as a doctor for six years before leaving the profession, appears very briefly at the beginning of This is Going to Hurt's fourth episode, playing a disgruntled cyclist.
In the episode's opening, we watch as Adam (Whishaw) wakes up early for work after a gruelling shift the day before and drives to work, however whilst stopped at a red light, he falls asleep.
He's woken up by a cyclist in neon green, played by Kay, who taps on his car window and calls him a "dozy t**t" before cycling off.
This is Going to Hurt, which airs on BBC One in the UK and AMC in the States, follows obstetrics and gynaecology doctor Adam as he works his way up the hospital hierarchy and struggles to juggle his personal life with long hours and stressful shifts.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The seven-part series, which was written by Kay, also stars Ambika Mod as trainee doctor Shruti and other big names in the This Is Going to Hurt cast, such as Harriet Walter, Alex Jennings, Michele Austin, Kadiff Kirwan, Ashley McGuire and Rory fleck Byrne.
This is Going to Hurt airs weekly on BBC One from Tuesday 8th February, with all episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer. You can buy Adam Kay's book This is Going to Hurt on Amazon. While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1