❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
The Testaments finally begins to reveal the true horrors of Gilead – but in a very different way to The Handmaid's Tale
The latest episode, titled Green Tea, ends with a deeply disturbing realisation.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Wednesday, 15 April 2026 at 11:42 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad