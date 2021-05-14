Exclusive – The Pact writer teases massive cliffhangers: “The end of episode 3 is a Gogglebox moment”

Wentworth and Doctor Who writer Pete McTighe has a new crime thriller starting on BBC One on Monday – and he’s promised viewers that the series will contain some irresistible cliffhangers.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, McTighe said there are a few moments in The Pact that should leave audiences gasping, and he’s looking forward to seeing the reactions when the show is released.

“I think the end of episode three is a kind of Gogglebox moment,” he said. “My partner was screaming at the television when he saw the end of that episode.

“So I think the end of episode three and the end of episode five and all of episode six. I think the tension just ramps up, and I’m proud of all of the episodes but particularly proud of the big cliffhangers that we have at the end of episodes three and five.”

The series follows a group of women working at a brewery, who are drawn into a pact of silence when their antagonistic new boss is found dead, with The Pact cast including Breaking Bad star Laura Fraser and Coronation Street icon Julie Hesmondhalgh.

McTighe said he wanted to create something that “compels you to watch the next episode in a kind of Line of Duty style” and described the series as “exciting, unpredictable, funny and warm”.

He also admitted that it can sometimes be a challenge to find the balance between the edge-of-your-seat cliffhangers and the more grounded aspects of the drama, but it was a challenge he enjoyed rising to.

“It is a challenge, I guess because I’ve always been a fan of cliffhanger serials – these big propulsive shows that do have these twists. It’s kind of in my DNA; when I write I want to see those big turns in a show.

“So basically I plan them out way in advance, when I’m writing the show I know roughly where it’s going to end and then can make sure I’m not loading two many of those big moments in a row so you do have the space to be able to ground them.

“And it’s just really important to me that whatever the crazy stuff that’s going on in the show – and there’s plenty of crazy things that happen – that the characters react from a place of truth; that’s crucial to me and as long as that’s happening I think the audience stays on board with it.”

The Pact begins on Monday 17th May on BBC One at 9pm.